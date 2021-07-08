2 injured after detonating illegal fireworks in Pacifica

(BCN) – Two women were injured in Pacifica this week after detonating illegal fireworks, police said.

The Pacifica Police Department and the North County Fire Authority responded to two separate explosions with injuries that took place Sunday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, personnel responded to the 800 block of Arguello Boulevard after receiving a report that a woman was injured after detonating fireworks.

The second incident took place shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday at Esplanade Beach.

Police said both women suffered injuries to their hands and received treatment at a hospital. The women are not facing criminal charges, police said.

The fireworks used were illegal explosives, likely M-100s or larger, police said. M-100s are a class of illegal explosives that may result in damage to the face, arms or body, according to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Pacifica police and the North County Fire Authority reminded people that using illegal fireworks is a criminal offense. Fireworks may also cause injuries or increase the risk of fires.

Capt. Bill Glasgo with the Pacifica Police Department said that police had not responded to incidents like these “quite some time,” though they did have to extinguish several small garbage can fires at the beach on the Fourth of July holiday.