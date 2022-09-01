A food truck flipped over on I-280 Thursday afternoon in San Mateo County (Cal Fire CZU).

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road.

Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported by Cal Fire CZU.

The food truck was identified as Curry Up Now, an Indian street food truck based in San Francisco. It has a brick-and-mortar location at 659 Valencia St. in SF’s Mission District.

Hillsborough is an unicorporated town in San Mateo County, west of Burligame and south of Millbrae.