(KRON) — Two people were injured after a shooting on I-580 in Oakland Saturday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4:03, officers responded to the shooting on the westbound lanes near Seminary Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an abandoned vehicle that had been hit by at least one bullet. CHP said a separate vehicle on the eastbound lanes was struck by gunfire from the shooting, but no one in that car was hurt.

Citizen App video shows a snippet of the scene of the shooting. Watch in the media player above.

A look into the scene of a shooting on Saturday around 4:03 p.m. on I-580 near Seminary Drive in Oakland (Citizen App).

The two shooting victims took themselves to the hospital, according to CHP. They are both listed in stable condition.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-580 near the Edwards Avenue on-ramp were closed for about 40 minutes as authorities investigated.

No suspect(s) information has been released by CHP. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 707-917-4491.