(KRON) — Two people are injured after a shooting near an apartment complex Wednesday night, the Napa Police Department announced in a press release. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of Browns Valley Road near Charter Oak Apartments.

The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy; neither was identified. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Location of Wednesday’s shooting in Napa

The suspect(s) are still at large, and as of Thursday, no arrests have been made. The department’s initial investigation has led police to believe this is a gang-related shooting.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.