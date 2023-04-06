(KRON) — Two people are injured after a shooting near an apartment complex Wednesday night, the Napa Police Department announced in a press release. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of Browns Valley Road near Charter Oak Apartments.
The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy; neither was identified. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect(s) are still at large, and as of Thursday, no arrests have been made. The department’s initial investigation has led police to believe this is a gang-related shooting.
No other information about the shooting was immediately available.