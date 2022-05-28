OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash Saturday afternoon in Oakland, according to an email from police. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on the intersection of 14th and Kirkham Street.

Both drivers had complaints of pain and sustained injuries, police said. Citizen App video (above) shows at least one of the injured drivers was brought to the hospital on a stretcher.

Police have not determined if alcohol and/or drugs played a factor in the collision. Falck Ambulance and Oakland Fire Department crews helped OPD with providing medical treatment to the victims.

The condition of the two drivers involved in the crash is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.