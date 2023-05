(KRON) — Early Monday morning, San Francisco police responded to reports of a shooting near Golden Gate Avenue and Larkin Street. Officers got to the scene just before 5 a.m.

Police said they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.