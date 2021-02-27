2 injured following DUI hit-and-run collision in Marin County

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) — A DUI hit-and-run collision left two people injured in Marin County Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Around 10:50 a.m., a BMW with an older coupler inside was suddenly rear ended by a Chevy Camaro on Fifer Avenue near Lucky Drive. The impact of the crash left both cars unable to operate.

The driver of the Chevy immediately ran away from the scene.

A witness called 911 with a detailed description of the suspect. Within minutes, officers found him on Lucky Drive near the Town of Corte Madera Corporation Yard.

The suspect ran from officers and a violent struggle occurred before he was taken into custody.

Two officers suffered minor injuries.

The couple in the BMW were treated at the scene and will seek further care on their own.

The suspect, whose identity has not be released by authorities, was arrested for Felony DUI causing injury, battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

He was booked at Marin County Jail.