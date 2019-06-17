2 injured in 3 Oakland shootings

Police are investigating three separate shootings in Oakland overnight.

The first happened around 11:45 p.m. on 8th Street; one person was shot in the ankle.

The second shooting happened after midnight on MacArthur Boulevard; no one was injured in that shooting.

The third shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday at the corner of Fairfax Avenue.

Police say a bullet went through the victim’s neck in that shooting.

He is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

