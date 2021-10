El SOBRANTE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men suffered gunshot wounds from a shooting in El Sobrante Sunday night, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire department and an ambulance arrived at the scene on the block of 5300 D Avila Way, authorities said. The two victims were taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441.