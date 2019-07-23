2 injured in Oakland freeway shooting

OAKLAND (KRON) – All lanes of northbound I-880 are back open Tuesday morning following a freeway shooting that injured two people.

The shooting happened Monday night just after 6:30 p.m. south of 98th Avenue.

Police say a man in a dark-colored sedan began firing at another car with two men inside.

The driver was hit.

Both he and his passenger were taken to the hospital.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The shooter remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.