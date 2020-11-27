2 injured in Oakley Thanksgiving crash

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured in a car crash involving two vehicles in Oakley on Thursday night, officials said.

The incident took place at 9:30 p.m. at East Cypress Road and Knightsen Avenue in Oakley, according to a report from the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District. There was major damage to the two vehicles involved.

Two fire engines, a battalion chief, two ambulances and a helicopter responded to the scene. Responders began patient care on the scene.

One civilian had major injuries while the other had minor injuries. Both were transported to the John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, one by helicopter and one by ground.

No firefighters were injured.

The Oakley Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.