2 injured in rollover collision in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Police responded to a rollover collision in Santa Rosa Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 6:52 p.m., Santa Rosa police responded to the crash at the intersection of Fourth Street and Brookwood Avenue.

Multiple witnesses reported that two cars were involved in the collision and one of them flipped over three times.

Officers arrived with personnel from the Santa Rosa Fire Department and located one car upright with one person inside, while the other car was on its roof and had two occupants inside.

Firefighters were able to safely get the two occupants out of the overturned car. The two occupants were transported to a local hospital for minor and moderate injuries.

Photo: Santa Rosa Police Department

Photo: Santa Rosa Police Department

Photo: Santa Rosa Police Department

Officers determined the driver of the upright car was traveling south on Brookwood Avenue, north of Fourth Street and didn’t stop at a red light.

The other car was driving west on Fourth Street and was hit by the other car, officials said.

Police continue to investigate the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information related to the incident is asked ot contact the Santa Rosa Police Department.