SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were hospitalized after separate stabbings in San Francisco’s Mission District this week, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The first stabbing happened Monday at approximately 4:54 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Woodward Street. SFPD did not provide information on the severity of the victim’s injuries.

The other stabbing happened Tuesday at about 5:50 p.m. at 17th Street and Guerrero Street. That victim has life-threatening injuries.

SFPD has not announced an arrest for either stabbing or mentioned whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD’s tip line at (415) 575-4444.