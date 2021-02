SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose Saturday morning responded to two unrelated shootings.

The first incident occurred at 1:39 a.m. in the 1900 block of Poco Way.

Police said one adult victim suffered an injury that was life threatening.

The second incident occurred at 1:42 a.m. in the 500 block of W Alma Avenue.

Police said two adult victims suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

No suspect information was available for either shooting incident.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.