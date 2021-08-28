2 injured in shooting at Oakland barbershop

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting at an Oakland barber shop left two injured Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 5:50 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at a barber shop in the 5200 block of College Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located at least two victims who suffered from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital.

At this time, officers remain at the scene canvassing for video footage and other evidence.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and the suspects remain at large, officials said.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and continue to follow up into what led up to the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.