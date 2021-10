OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two victims were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon near McClymonds High School in Oakland, according to an email from Oakland police.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Authorities have not confirmed if the victims were students or had any relation to the school.

KRON4 reached out to Oakland Unified School District for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.