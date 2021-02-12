2 injured in shooting near San Francisco’s Ferry Building

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were injured in a shooting near San Francisco’s Ferry Building on Friday night, according to San Francisco police.
Around 8:17 p.m., authorities arrived at a commercial building on Drumm Street following reports of a shooting.
Officers found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.
The men were taken to the hospital to be treated — One with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police established a perimeter and are searching the building.
At this time, there are no suspects in custody and no suspect descriptions.
No other details have been released.