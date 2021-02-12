2 injured in shooting near San Francisco’s Ferry Building

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were injured in a shooting near San Francisco’s Ferry Building on Friday night, according to San Francisco police.

Around 8:17 p.m., authorities arrived at a commercial building on Drumm Street following reports of a shooting.

Officers found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

The men were taken to the hospital to be treated — One with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police established a perimeter and are searching the building.

At this time, there are no suspects in custody and no suspect descriptions.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News