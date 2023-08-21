(KRON) — Two juveniles and one woman were arrested following a physical altercation that left two people hospitalized, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Boris Court after receiving a 911 call regarding a person that had been stabbed. After arriving to the scene, officers located an 18-year-old woman and a juvenile female that had sustained lacerations on her legs, police said.

Shortly after the juvenile arrived to the hospital, an 18-year-old man arrived at the same hospital with a laceration to his arm and several head injuries including a swollen eye and contusions.

Police later learned that two juvenile females were with the 18-year-old woman at a residence on Boris Court at the time the 18-year-old man was invited to the residence. A verbal altercation ensued between the 18-year-old man and one of the juvenile females that eventually led to a physical altercation involving the two female juveniles, the woman and the man, police said.

One of the juvenile females was arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault upon the person of another by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

The other juvenile female was arrested for assault upon the person of another by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. The 18-year-old woman was arrested for providing false identification and violation of pre-trial supervision, according to police.

Charges have been requested for a violation of assault upon the person of another by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury due to the 18-year-old man’s alleged injuries.

All those who were injured were treated for their injuries. All suspects were taken into custody and transported to Sonoma County detention facilities.



The investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detective Kevin Escher at 707-588-3542 and refer to case #23-2940.