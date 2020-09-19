2 juveniles arrested in connection with marijuana, guns in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN) – Police in Daly City on Thursday arrested two juveniles in connection with possession of firearms and marijuana.

The juveniles, from Berkeley, were carrying two loaded firearms, marijuana, $3,000 in cash and two Visa EDD cards in the names of different people, according to the Daly City Police Department.

No other information about the arrests was immediately available.

