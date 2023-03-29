(BCN) — Livermore police arrested two minors for an armed robbery earlier this week and recovered the stolen gun they allegedly used. Police responded Monday to a report of an armed robbery in the area of North Vasco Road and Scenic Avenue.

One of the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm at the 22-year-old victim from Bay Point. An officer located the two juvenile suspects a short time later near Garaventa Ranch Road. During a search of their vehicle, police allegedly found a loaded Glock 19 handgun hidden in the dash behind the fuse box cover.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Police said a records check showed the gun was stolen in Oklahoma. The 16-year-olds, one from Palo Alto and the other from San Jose, were arrested on suspicion of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.