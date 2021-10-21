2 kids hit by cars near Fairfield elementary school within days

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Two children were struck by cars near a Fairfield elementary school on different days, according to the police department.
The kids sustained minor injuries near Cordelia Hills Elementary.
The first accident happened on Oct. 18, after a child ran in front of a car, police say.
Then on Oct. 21, a parent and child were riding bicycles. As they crossed the street, a car that was making a left turn hit the child.
Authorities say speed was not a factor in these collisions.
The city and school district are working to find alternatives to make sure the area is safer.
The police department shared some safety tips to follow:
Drivers
- Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times. Safety is a shared responsibility.
- Abide by all laws and rule of the road. Right-of-ways, traffic signs.
- Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or bad weather.
- Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.
- Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the cross-walk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.
- Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing that you can’t see.
- Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
- Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street.
- Follow slower speed limits in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.
- Be extra cautious when backing up—pedestrians can move into your path.
Pedestrians
- Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
- Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. Use marked crosswalks at controlled intersections or those with active yellow warnings.
- If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
- Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.
- Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.
- If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.
- Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.
- Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.
- Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.
- Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.
- Avoid other distractions like cell phones or speaking with friends.
Bicyclists
- Always wear a correctly fitted helmet, and securely fasten the chin strap.
- Ride in the same direction as traffic, and follow traffic signs and signals.
- Stay in the bike lane whenever possible.
- Never use electronics while riding – they are distracting.