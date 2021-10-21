2 kids hit by cars near Fairfield elementary school within days

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) – Two children were struck by cars near a Fairfield elementary school on different days, according to the police department.

The kids sustained minor injuries near Cordelia Hills Elementary.

The first accident happened on Oct. 18, after a child ran in front of a car, police say.

Then on Oct. 21, a parent and child were riding bicycles. As they crossed the street, a car that was making a left turn hit the child.

Authorities say speed was not a factor in these collisions.

The city and school district are working to find alternatives to make sure the area is safer.

The police department shared some safety tips to follow:

Drivers

Look out for pedestrians everywhere, at all times. Safety is a shared responsibility.

Abide by all laws and rule of the road. Right-of-ways, traffic signs.

Use extra caution when driving in hard-to-see conditions, such as nighttime or bad weather.

Slow down and be prepared to stop when turning or otherwise entering a crosswalk.

Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and stop well back from the cross-walk to give other vehicles an opportunity to see the crossing pedestrians so they can stop too.

Never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk. There may be people crossing that you can’t see.

Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Follow the speed limit, especially around people on the street.

Follow slower speed limits in school zones and in neighborhoods where children are present.

Be extra cautious when backing up—pedestrians can move into your path.

Pedestrians

Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available. Use marked crosswalks at controlled intersections or those with active yellow warnings.

If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.

Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.

Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

Avoid other distractions like cell phones or speaking with friends.

Bicyclists