2 kids struck by debris after gunshots fired in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Two children were struck by debris after shots were fired in Oakland on Wednesday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Around 11:25 a.m., officers received reports of gunshots in the 10700 block of Acalanes Drive.

When police arrived, they found that an 8-year-old male and 12-year-old female were hit by debris.

Investigators say bullets went through ‘multiple surfaces, including a wood deck’ — Pieces of wood hit the children which caused minor injuries.

The children were treated on the scene.

Police say it remains unknown what led to the shooting and are asking for surveillance video in the area.

“You may have captured the crime before, during or after the shooting. We encourage our community to provide any information that may lead to the identity or those responsible for this shooting,” the Oakland Police Department posted to Facebook.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers and the police department to help lead to an arrest in the case.

No other details have been released as an investigation is ongoing.

If you have any details, you are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 238-3326.