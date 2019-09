RICHMOND (KRON) – Two people were killed and another seriously injured after multiple cars crashed on westbound Interstate-80 in Richmond early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash caused all westbound lanes to close but by 8 a.m. all lanes were reopened.

Around 3:58 a.m. the accident was reported near Barrett Avenue and San Pablo Dam Road.

In addition to CHP, fire crews were on the scene.

No other details have been released at this time.