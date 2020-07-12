2 killed, 3 injured in early morning car collision in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were killed and three seriously injured in an early morning car collision in Santa Rosa Sunday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Just after midnight, around 12:12 a.m., authorities received reports of a crash on Stony Point Road near Trombetta Street.

Officers arrived to find a silver BMW and silver Cadillac CTS were involved.

Authorities say two adult men in the Cadillac CTS were pronounced dead on the scene.

A woman and two men in the BMW were taken to the hospital to receive treatment for their serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told authorities that the BMW was driving northbound on Stony Point Road at a high speed and the Cadillac was heading westbound on Lazzini Avenue at Stony Point Road.

Officials say it remains unknown if the Cadillac was going straight or turning at the intersection, in addition to which car had the green light, at the time of the collision.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The investigation in ongoing.

Stony Point Road between Gardner Avenue and Campbell Drive was closed for several hours.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police department’s traffic division at (707) 543-3636.

