2 killed, 3 injured in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON/BCN) – Police in San Jose are investigating multiple crimes that happened Saturday morning.

A shooting left two people dead and three people injured.

We are currently investigating a double homicide/shooting that occurred at the Nuevo Vallarta Restaurant located in the 100 block of S. Capitol Ave. 2 adult male victims. 3 others were shot and have non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/XOQaNnpXVh — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 17, 2020

The San Jose Police Department first reported the incident Saturday at 3:57 a.m.

The shooting occurred at the Nuevo Vallarta Restaurant in the 100 block of S. Capitol Avenue, according to police.

Police said the two victims who were killed were men, and the three other victims suffered injuries that were not life threatening.

Police are also investigating a stabbing that left one person dead.

Homicide #36. Shortly before 4am Officers responded to a stabbing incident in the area of Coyote Rd and Delridge Dr in the southern part of the city. An adult male victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury. pic.twitter.com/eWQ2sSCLez — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 17, 2020

