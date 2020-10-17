2 killed, 3 injured in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON/BCN) – Police in San Jose are investigating multiple crimes that happened Saturday morning.
A shooting left two people dead and three people injured.
The San Jose Police Department first reported the incident Saturday at 3:57 a.m.
The shooting occurred at the Nuevo Vallarta Restaurant in the 100 block of S. Capitol Avenue, according to police.
Police said the two victims who were killed were men, and the three other victims suffered injuries that were not life threatening.
Police are also investigating a stabbing that left one person dead.
