2 killed after vehicle and VTA train collide in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON)- - Two people were killed in a collision involving a VTA light rail train in San Jose Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the transit agency, the crash happened around 12:34 p.m. when the victims' vehicle collided with a northbound light rail train at Lincoln and Auzerais.

The victims reportedly sustained fatal injuries.

Approximately 20 passengers were on board the Winchester-Mountain View train at the time of the crash. The passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The train operator was transported for testing which is a standard procedure for an accident of this nature.

VTA will continue the bus bridge operation Monday while repairs are made to the light rail track and overhead.

The San Jose Police Department, in coordination with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Transit Patrol, is taking the lead on the accident investigation.

