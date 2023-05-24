(KRON) — Two people were killed after a driver crossed into the wrong-way lanes on Highway 1 early Tuesday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened near Highway 183 in the area of Castroville.

A GMC Sierra was going northbound on Highway 1 at about 12:40 p.m. when it crossed the double yellow lines into the southbound lanes “for reasons still under investigation,” CHP said. It struck a Mazda going southbound.

The driver of the GMC, identified as 69-year-old Santa Cruz resident David Randall Hart, suffered major injuries. The driver and one passenger of the Mazda were killed. A second passenger was hospitalized with major injuries.

The driver was identified by CHP as a 79-year-old woman from Soquel. The passengers were a 75-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman from Tennessee. The man was killed.

The crash affected traffic on Highway 1 Tuesday afternoon. Southbound traffic was diverted onto Molera Road, and northbound traffic was slowed.

“The California Highway Patrol want to remind drivers that driving is a complex task, requiring a motorist’s full attention,” CHP said. “Anything that diverts the driver’s eyes or attention from the roadway, even for 1-2 seconds, could result in tragedy. It is the responsibility of all of us who drive to help keep the roads safe.”