2 men killed in Dublin collision

DUBLIN (KRON) – Two people were killed in a single car crash in Dublin early Thursday morning, according to police.

Around 1:45 a.m. authorities say the car collided with a light pole in the center median on Fallon Road at Antone Way.

Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

Their identities have yet to be released, however, police say both victims are adult males.

According to officials, it does appear that speed was a factor in the accident but it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

As police investigate, Fallon Road at Antone Way will be closed in both directions.

Due to a major accident investigation Fallon Rd @ Antone Wy is closed in both directions. Please plan accordingly and take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/ETXWGmrOSF — Dublin Police (@DublinCAPolice) July 4, 2019

Authorities ask drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Check back for more information as KRON4 learns more.