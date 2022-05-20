SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men killed in a shooting involving San Francisco Police Department officers were identified on Friday.

Michael MacFhionghain, 57, and Rafael Mendoza, 49, were both shot in the area of Mariposa and Owens streets Thursday night, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigators said they are unsure of where the two men lived.

Police and the medical examiner did not say who shot who, nor why the situation escalated into a shooting.

“The OCME’s medicolegal investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information to

disclose,” the medical examiner’s spokesperson wrote.

SFPD officers initially went to the area at 7:48 p.m. to investigate reports of an in-progress aggravated assault.

Officers said they made “contact” with MacFhionghain and Mendoza that somehow escalated into an “officer-involved shooting.”

Police did not disclose whether MacFhionghain and Mendoza were armed with any weapons.

SFPD said its officers gave medical aid to the two men and paramedics were called in. One man died at the scene and the second man died in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

San Francisco police confirmed that no suspects were at-large after the shooting.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division, the Department of Police Accountability, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are all investigating the deadly incident.