(KRON) – Two people were arrested by the Fairfield Police Department after driving a stolen vehicle.

Fairfield dispatch was alerted of a FLOCK hit for a stolen vehicle out of Napa in the area of North Texas Street and Airbase Parkway around 2 p.m. on Dec. 29.

Fairfield officers located the vehicle near the 300 block of East Tabor Avenue and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield. Subsequently, a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle collided with another vehicle at East Travis and Rayburn Court. The two occupants fled on foot after the collision.

According to police, the passenger was apprehended, and the driver began climbing fences going eastbound.

The officers established a perimeter and located the driver in a backyard in the 500 block of Arkansas Street.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Samuel Vodden.

Vodden was cleared from the hospital and was later booked into the county jail.

The driver of the vehicle that collided with the getaway car suffered a knee injury, police said.