(BCN) — Sheriff’s deputies in Sonoma County arrested two men on weapons crimes in Santa Rosa early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Deputies were sent to the 100 block of Barbara Drive around 2 a.m. on a report of a man shooting a gun into the air. Two men, identified as Cuauhtemoc Aguilar-Garcia, 52, and Logan Bolster, 31, were both found standing in front of an open garage and were detained, authorities said.

While searching the driveway, deputies allegedly found unspent rounds and one spent .45 caliber round in the front yard. A search of Bolster’s backpack allegedly yielded a 9mm handgun with an 18-round high-capacity magazine. The gun was not registered to Bolster, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies also allegedly found a .45 caliber handgun in the area that belonged to Aguilar-Garcia, though law enforcement said that the gun was not registered to him.

Bolster was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of a high-capacity magazine and a misdemeanor charge of carrying an unregistered, loaded firearm in public. He posted bail and has been released, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Aguilar-Garcia was arrested on suspicion of felony discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and a misdemeanor charge of carrying an unregistered, loaded firearm in public. Aguilar-Garcia also had an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence. He was also released after posting bail.

