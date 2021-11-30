2 men assault 9-year-old boy with autism while asleep in his bed: Gilroy police

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – A 9-year-old boy with autism was assaulted by two men while asleep in his room on Monday morning, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Nov. 29, police responded to Saint Louise Hospital following the report.

Authorities say an adult man reportedly broke into the Gilroy house with another man and assaulted the boy.

The men ran from the scene, police say.

The boy’s mom believes the man was Joseph Sanseverino, who she had previously dated and still lived at the house.

Authorities have been searching for Sanseverino and the other man, who was identified by the mom as Ethan.

Police continue to investigate the incident at this time.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Officer Fraide at (408) 846-0485. You can remain anonymous by calling the Tip Line at (408) 846-0330.