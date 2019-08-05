2 men climb construction crane in San Jose; 1 arrested

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police said a man has been taken into custody after he and another man climbed a crane in San Jose.

According to police, officers responded to a reported disturbance around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 4th Street and East Santa Clara Street.

At the scene, officers saw two men at the top of a construction crane.

Police said just before 5 a.m. that both men have since come down from the crane.

One of the men was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant and will be taken to the Santa Clara County Jail.

Streets that were closed during the incident have since been reopened.

