SEA RANCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were found dead inside a house nestled in a picturesque forest near the Sonoma County coast.

It’s unclear how long the men had been deceased inside the Sea Ranch house on Spinnaker Close before their bodies were found by a tree trimming crew on Wednesday.

“A tree crew found the men when they came to the house to remove a tree that had previously fallen on the house. CalFire firefighters were the first to respond and pronounced both men dead at the scene,” Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy Rob Dillion wrote.

Countless trees have toppled throughout Northern California from windy storms stirred up by atmospheric rivers.

Deputies investigating the men’s deaths discovered that their bodies were in separate bedrooms of the house, and discovered a generator in the hallway.

The generator’s power switch was turned on and its fuel tank was empty, according to Dillion.

Coroner detectives are working to identify the men, notify their families, and confirm their cause of death.

Dillion wrote, “It is dangerous to operate generators inside a building. Generators release noxious fumes that can result in carbon monoxide poisoning and death. Always operate your generator outside and at least 20 feet away from occupied buildings.”