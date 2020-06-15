2 men found dead in Sonoma County

WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities are investigating after the bodies of two men were found Monday morning.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the 9000 block of Starr Road around 7:45 a.m. and found the men’s bodies at the scene.

The cause and manner of death is being investigated.

Authorities said there is no community safety concern and the scene is secure.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Latest Stories: