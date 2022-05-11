SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON)– Two men were sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for an abduction and violent sexual attack. Christian May Quintero, 28, and Fredi Alberto Lopez-Flores, 37, committed the crimes in 2018.

On April 14, 2018, Quintero grabbed a woman off of a San Francisco sidewalk and forced her into the backseat of a car. Lopez-Flores drove to Sonoma, while Quintero beat and strangled the woman along the way, according to a press release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office.

Lopez-Flores parked in an empty parking lot and bought cigarettes and condoms from a nearby liquor store. Both men then raped and sodomized the woman. Judge Christopher Honigsberg called it “one of the worst sexual assault cases I’ve ever seen.”

Afterwards, they told the woman to get out of the vehicle and fled the scene. A Safeway employee later found the victim walking in the middle of West Napa Street.

After a five-week jury trail, Quintero and Lopez-Flores were both convicted of six counts of forceable sex acts

while acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping, and the infliction of great bodily injury. Lopez-Flores received 330 years to life in prison, while Quintero got 150 years to life.

“Two violent predators have been brought to justice today. Given the defendants’ vicious behavior, the maximum sentences are entirely appropriate in this case,” District Attorney Jill Ravtich said.