OAKLAND (BCN) — Gun violence claimed two lives in Oakland following violence Friday afternoon and evening, police said Monday. The latest slaying occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. Officers responded to that area and located an Oakland man in a vehicle, according to police. The man was suffering from gunshots and had crashed into a wall, police said.

The victim was shot while driving and he died at the scene in the city’s 66th slaying of 2022, according to police. Earlier in the day, officers located another Oakland man suffering from bullet wounds. The man was found just after noon in the 9700 block of C Street and died at the scene, police said. The man was the 65th victim of violence this year, police said.

