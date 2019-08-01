Live Now
2 men hurt in San Francisco shooting

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two men are in critical condition following a shooting in San Francisco.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Mission Street.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

