2 men hurt in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two men are in critical condition following a shooting in San Francisco.
It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Mission Street.
Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were taken to the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Latest News Headlines:
- Community honors lives lost in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
- Flying Tails: Bay Area shelters partner with Central Valley to rescue dogs
- Dine & Dish: Dish: Just Food for Dogs
- New California law limits youth football practices
- Residents believe they’re being racially targeted by criminals in SF’s Sunset District