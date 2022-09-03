SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men are injured after a double stabbing Saturday evening, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue.

One of the victims is suffering a life-threatening injury, and the other victim’s injury is non-life-threatening, according to police. Both men have been taken to nearby hospitals. Their status is unknown at this time.

As of 7 p.m., police have not identified any suspect(s). No information about the possible motive is known at this time.

The location of the incident on Hillcap Avenue is a few blocks from the West Wind Capitol Drive-In. Police did not release the victims’ identities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.