SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Two men were injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:15 p.m. in the area of Third Street and Palou Avenue, where the victims were in some sort of physical altercation with two suspects that escalated into shots being fired, according to police.

The victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. The suspects, a man and a woman, fled in a white sedan and remain at large. Police have not released detailed descriptions of them.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.