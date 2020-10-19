2 men killed in separate SF shootings identified

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) – The San Francisco medical examiner’s office has identified two men, both killed in separate shootings less than an hour apart from each other Friday.

The first shooting happened around 7:55 p.m., near the corner of Hunters Point Boulevard and Innes Avenue in the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood, police said.

There, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The medical examiner’s office has identified the victim as 49-year-old Sichards Malone, 49, of San Francisco.

No arrest has been made in Malone’s death, police said. The second Friday shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Schwerin Street, in the city’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found several people suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 33-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others, a 46-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and 63-year-old woman, were hospitalized for their injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The victim who died in the second shooting has been identified by the medical examiner’s office as Anthony Atchan, 33, of San Francisco.

Police have not made an arrest in the second shooting. Police also haven’t said whether the two fatal shootings are related.

Anyone with information about either shooting is encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.

