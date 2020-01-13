2 men killed within 24 hours in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) – Hayward police are investigating after two men were murdered in the city within the last 24 hours.

According to police, the first homicide happened early Sunday around 5:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Osage Avenue.

That’s where officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds; he died at the scene.

Hours later around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 22000 block of Alice Street, where gunshots were reported in the area.

At that scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The identities of both victims have not been released.

At this time authorities said there is no information connecting the two homicides together.

Anyone with information released to either homicide is asked to call 510-293-7176.

