2 men plead guilty to human trafficking, kidnapping in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Two men pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to human trafficking and kidnapping charges.

Back in Oct. 2016, a woman says she was forced into the trunk of a car on Mission Street and was nearly forced into prostitution.

But, unlike so many women, she was lucky and managed to get to safety.

The woman is doing much better now that the two men are off to state prison, but this was obviously a very traumatic experience.

She was leaving Beauty Bar on Mission Street when, according to court records, a car approached her.

Trying to run away to call for help, the victim was unable to escape and was forced into the trunk.

One of the two men in the car told her she could either pay $1,500 or become a prostitute.

She was let out of the trunk at a Motel 6 in Oakland where she was given $100 to head inside and purchase a room under her name.

She ran in and told the clerk to call the police once she was inside her room.

When police arrived, they found her inside with one of the two men from the vehicle--32-year-old Earl Prince--who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to human trafficking and witness intimidation.

The other man in the car, 24-year-old Anthony Taylor, was also caught and pleaded guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping.

"Their behavior and the way they acted in this particular case lead us to believe this is not the first time they engaged in this activity," San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon said.

The victim is still recovering from the horrific incident.

"This is very shocking," Gascon said. "People do not recover very quickly from an incident like this and this has been very traumatic to say the least."

Prince will be sentenced to 20 years and Taylor is facing eight years in state prison.

