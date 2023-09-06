(KRON) — Two men are now being hospitalized following a shooting early Wednesday morning in the 160 block of West Alma Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officer located a possible suspect vehicle in connection to the shooting that occurred around 1:12 a.m. The suspect car then fled police and led them onto a pursuit outside the city, SJPD said.

Multiple people have been taken into custody in connection to the shooting. The two men who were shot were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A firearm was located by SJPD. Police advise the public to avoid the area and expect traffic delays.

This investigation remains open and active.

