2 killed in shooting near Union City elementary school

UNION CITY (KRON) – Two male victims were killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Union City, according to the Union City Police Department.

Around 1:26 a.m. police received reports of gunshots in the area of Sherman Drive and Colgate Drive.

Authorities arrived to find the two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Searles Elementary School.

Police say one victim died on the scene and the second died while being taken to a trauma center.

At this time, their identities have not been released.

There are no suspects in custody.

Police continue to investigate and remain on scene.

Sherman Drive is expected to remain closed between Colgate Drive and 15th Street for several hours.

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call Detective Joshua Clubb at (510) 675-5227.