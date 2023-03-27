The explosion, just before 5 p.m., sent a plume of black smoke into the air over the R.M. Palmer plant in West Reading, police said. (Getty Images)

(BCN) — Two men were killed and another man was injured in a shooting in Vallejo on Sunday night.

Vallejo police responded to reports of a shooting on the 500-block of Tennessee Street at about 10:52 p.m. Officers found three victims each suffering from one gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim died after being taken to a hospital.

Another victim was taken to a hospital and was recovering from his injuries on Monday morning.

The shooting deaths mark the 4th and 5th homicides in Vallejo in 2023. The names of the adult males are being withheld until their next of kin can be notified.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Detective Ken Jackson at (707)-648-4280.

