2 men who died in San Rafael shooting identified, several injured

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Police in San Rafael released the identities of two men who were shot and died on Friday night.

Multiple shots were fired the night of July 23 in the area of Third St and Lootens Place, according to the San Rafael Police Department. Witnesses told authorities that multiple vehicles sped away from the scene – which police were able to track down in different locations.

Police said they found 24-year-old Javel Lamar Wiggins Jr. from Stockton in a solo crash in the 600 block of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in San Anselmo. He and another person in the car appeared to have gunshot wounds and Wiggins died at the scene, police said. The other person was hospitalized.

Meanwhile, an unidentified person had dropped off 27-year-old Phillip Reginald Hill Jr. from Vallejo at a nearby Emergency Room with gunshot wounds before driving away. He died despite life-saving efforts, police said.

Several other people were found in the area with gunshot wounds and taken to hospitals, according to police. Their names have not been released.

Autopsies are still pending to pinpoint the exact cause and manner of death, police said. This is an active investigation.