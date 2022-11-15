SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website.

The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 with a Megaball number of 18.

The lucky ticket was sold at a Shell gas station, located at 798 El Camino Real. It was the only ticket sold in California to match all five numbers.

A week prior, the Powerball prize jumped to $2.04 billion, the largest in Powerball history. The lucky ticket for that prize was also sold in the Golden State — at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, in Los Angeles County. Another fortunate ticket in the same drawing was sold at a convenience store in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, netting the winner $1 million.