SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Two minors were arrested after a fight reportedly broke out at Montgomery High School in Santa Rosa Friday morning, the Santa Rosa Police Department said. A student was killed in a stabbing at the school on March 1, and there have been multiple arrests there since.

Police responded to the school at 10:42 a.m. after a report that five or six juveniles were involved in a fight on Matanzas Way, just west of the campus. After officers arrived, they encountered two minors who admitted to spectating the fight.

Officers detained and searched both subjects. One boy had a knife in his pocket and the other had metal knuckles in his front pocket, according to police. Officers also located marijuana.

An officer stationed at the school said he had seen the boy with the knife leave Montgomery’s campus before the fight. He was arrested for possession of a knife on school grounds. The other boy was arrested for possession of metal knuckles. Both were taken to the juvenile justice center.

When officers arrived, three other minors were in the principal’s office with abrasions. They denied that the fight happened.

On March 1, 16-year-old Jayden Pienta was stabbed in the chest three times and killed after a fight in the classroom. A 15-year-old student was charged with felony charges of involuntary manslaughter with enhancement for using a knife.

On Monday, Montgomery HS confirmed that Principal Adam Paulson and Assistant Principal Tyler Ahlborn were placed on leave. On March 13, two students were found with knives on campus and arrested.