ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two people under the age of 18 were arrested for a robbery and shooting in Antioch Monday evening, the Antioch Police Department said in a press release. The victim of the crime was also a juvenile.

APD responded to the 1800 block of Crown Peak Way at 3:26 p.m. after receiving a “frantic” call from someone claiming their family member was shot. The victim had been shot in his right shoulder.

The responding officers cared for the victim until he was taken to a local hospital. He is now listed in stable condition.

Officers learned that the subjects tried to rob the victim and shot him in the process, APD said. The department received calls from residents reporting people hiding in their trash cans and backyards that matched the description of the shooting suspects.

Officers found the suspects, chased them down, and arrested them. Police also obtained the firearm believed to be used in the shooting. One officer was injured while chasing the suspects and was hospitalized.